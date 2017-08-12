REPORT: 2 State Police troopers dead in helicopter crash near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police has confirmed that two people have died after a helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.

NBC News reports that the two people killed in the crash were troopers.

"Cathy and I were heartbroken to learn of the devastating loss of two members of the Virginia state police in the line of duty," Republican candidate for governor Ed Gillespie said in a statement. "Law enforcement officers place their lives in danger every day to keep us safe, and for that we are eternally grateful. Today we mourn for the fallen, and pray for the their families. And we pray for healing in the Commonwealth we love."

In a tweet President Donald Trump wrote:

"Deepest condolences to the families & fellow officers of the VA State Police who died today. You're all among the best this nation produces."

No one else was injured in the crash. Police have not identified the victims at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

