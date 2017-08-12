REPORT: 2 State Police troopers dead in helicopter crash near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police has confirmed that two people have died after a helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.More >>
Virginia State Police has confirmed that two people have died after a helicopter crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe had a strong message to those who participated in deadly violence on Saturday in Charlottesville: "Go home. You are not wanted in this great Commonwealth. Shame you on."More >>
Gov. Terry McAuliffe had a strong message to those who participated in deadly violence on Saturday in Charlottesville: "Go home. You are not wanted in this great Commonwealth. Shame you on."More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.More >>
The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>