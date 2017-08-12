UVA cancels athletic events due to local state of emergency

The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

The athletic department released the following statement:

"Due to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today (Saturday) effective at noon. This cancellation includes all academic programming, the scheduled community discussion taking place in the University Libraries, and all UVA athletic events and programming. The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.

"The men's soccer exhibition game vs. Wright State at 1pm and the Football Meet the Team and Movie Night event this evening are both cancelled."

