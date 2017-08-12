Pres. Trump condemns violence at Charlottesville rally; at least 8 injured

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has now declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally.More >>
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has now declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally.More >>
The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.More >>
The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>