Local emergency declared in Charlottesville during rally

Local emergency declared in Charlottesville during rally

By Heather Riekers, Producer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

A local emergency has been declared by police in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally.

Hundreds of people are facing off, ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a "pro-white" rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

