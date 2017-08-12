Local emergency declared in Charlottesville during rally

The University of Virginia has cancelled athletic activities for Saturday, due to the local state of emergency declared in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.More >>
A local emergency has been declared by police in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally. Hundreds of people are facing off, ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown. Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning. Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns. Right-wing blogger Jason Kessl...More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Chinese President Xi Jinping pleas for cool-headedness in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump says America is "locked and loaded" and warned North Korea's leader he'll "regret it fast" if he takes action against U.S. territories or allies.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
