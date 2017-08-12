Continuing Coverage: 1 dead, 19 injured; driver that plowed into Charlottesville protesters in custody

Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday. The crash also injured 19 other people.

The AP reports that the driver is in custody. The Charlottesville City Commonwealth Attorney says the case is being handled as a homicide.

Forensic unit searching car that plowed into Charlottesville protestors. pic.twitter.com/fNW28WUMZ4 — Ashley Monfort (@AshleyMonfort) August 12, 2017

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will--go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

NBC29 is reporting that a helicopter has crashed near the city. Unconfirmed sources say it is a State Police helicopter.

President Trump condemned the violence in a tweet. So far, one person has died and 26 people have been injured in the protests.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency.

Hundreds of people are facing off, ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Counter protesting continuing in Justice park after unlawful assembly declared in Emancipation park. pic.twitter.com/r0s69mJNnl — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Fights breaking out in the street. pic.twitter.com/fYrLy9uprb — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

UNLAWFUL assembly just declared by police. pic.twitter.com/qsqzvzXRTM — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

Smoke flying in the air. Seems to be coming out of water bottles. pic.twitter.com/GUe0pHMljG — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

More Alt right supporters heading into the park met with screams telling them to "go home" pic.twitter.com/OQZhbs4zCi — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

HUGE crowds in emancipation park. Counter protestors and protestor throwing things at each other. Looks like water bottles. pic.twitter.com/RfoIEHaTNN — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) August 12, 2017

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a "pro-white" rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Statement from Gov. McAuliffe:

At 11:28 a.m., the Virginia State Police contacted me to request a state of emergency and I immediately authorized the declaration. We have maintained close contact with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and other state and local officials on the ground in Charlottesville, and I agree that the situation in Charlottesville warrants an emergency declaration by me, in order to aid City and County law enforcement in their efforts to restore public safety and order in the City of Charlottesville and the surrounding area. In the days and weeks leading up to this event, my Administration engaged in extensive planning and preparation to ensure that the rally in Charlottesville could be held in a safe and lawful environment. These preparations included the deployment of a large number of state troopers, as well as the Virginia National Guard for support. It is now clear that public safety cannot be safeguarded without additional powers, and that the mostly out-of-state protesters have come to Virginia to endanger our citizens and property. I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours. The actions I have taken are intended to assist local government and restore public safety. My entire team will continue to monitor this situation throughout the day, and take appropriate action as necessary.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12