Chesterfield man wins $100,000, Corvette

A Chesterfield man scored big.

Damian Young claimed a $100,000 prize and drove home a brand new Corvette from Heritage Chevrolet.

He won both in the Virginia Lottery's "Corvette and Cash" scratch-off. Young says he will not let the winning streak go to his head.

"I'm still going to be me, you know. I'm not going to change because I hit the car and a lot of money because you know, eventually, it's going to run out," said Young.

Young is the first person to claim the top prize, but there are still two more winning tickets out there.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12