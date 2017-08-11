Albemarle police looking into incident involving alt-right members

Albemarle County police are looking into an incident involving alt-right members at a Walmart on Friday.

Christopher Cantwell, an alt-right leader expected to speak at the Unite the Right rally on Saturday, was involved, according to WVIR.

Police say they were called after customers reported a group of people pointing guns in the parking lot.

Police say no one was arrested, and Cantwell's group left the parking lot without incident.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WVIR. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12