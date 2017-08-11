Unite the Right rally can be held at Emancipation park after judge grants injunction

A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction, allowing the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.

BREAKING: Judge grants temporary injunction, Jason Kessler can have rally at Emancipation Park. — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 12, 2017

The decision comes after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against changing the location of the rally to McIntire Park.

Charlottesville officials negotiated with the protest's organizer, Jason Kessler, to move it to McIntire Park due to "safety and logistical reasons."

The Rutherford Institute and ACLU said the move violates Kessler's First Amendment rights. The Unite the Right rally is being held to protest Charlottesville City Council's decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Emancipation Park.

ACLU of Virginia Executive Director Claire Gastañaga released a response to the federal judge's decision:

We are grateful that the court recognized that the First Amendment applies equally to everyone regardless of their views. We hope that the city will focus tomorrow on managing the expected crowds using de-escalation tactics and flexibility, and avoid the kind of over-militarized response that was mounted on July 8. We encourage everyone participating to commit to non-violence and peaceful protest. We will be there to observe and document police practices as we were on July 8 and at other rallies and protests across Virginia since January and before.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer issued a statement regarding the federal judge's decision:

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe says he would prefer that no one shows up at all.

"I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans," said McAuliffe.

He said he considered the viewpoint of those supporting the rally "abhorrent," but also says it's their right to peacefully express it.

"It is also the right of every American to deny those ideas more attention than they deserve," said McAuliffe.

Response teams from Richmond will be in Charlottesville this weekend, and the Virginia National Guard is on standby.

