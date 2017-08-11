Man stabbed in Church Hill domestic-related incident

A man was stabbed in connection with a domestic-related incident early Friday afternoon, according to Richmond police.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Q Street, located in Church Hill.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. There is no word yet on the charges.

