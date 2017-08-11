USPS says mail in Richmond is about to improve

The U.S. Postal Service says mail delivery in Richmond is about to improve. They are adjusting carrier routes and hiring new mail carriers.

Problems with the postal service in the Greater Richmond area have been going on since 2011.

At that time, the management at the sorting facility in Sandston promised change.

In the new pledge, the U.S. Postal Service says it is committed to providing good services in the Richmond area.

In a letter to U.S. Representative Donald McEachin, who raised concerns about the latest round of delivery issues, the postal service said it was adjusting carrier routes, hiring new carriers and adding new training to improve mail service.

In 2011, the Sandston sorting facility had more "delayed mail" than any postal district in the country.

It worked really hard to improve that distinction over the next year after our investigation showing postal carriers deliver mail as late as 10 p.m.

Several carriers even came forward to tell us there were huge problems with staffing.

However, over the last five years, your calls and concerns over mail delivery have not stopped and have even been ramping up again this year.

In that letter to McEachin, the Richmond district said it did not have enough carriers to cover all the routes, and that's why it's been having problems in 2017.

More training and hiring is underway.

Only time will tell if the changes will get the mail to your house on time and without mistakes.

