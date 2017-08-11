Gov. McAuliffe urges supporters and opposition of Charlottesville rally to not go

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe hopes that the "Unite the Right" rally at Charlottesville on Saturday remains peaceful, but he would prefer that no one show up at all.

"I want to urge my fellow Virginians who may consider joining either in support or opposition to the planned rally to make alternative plans," said McAuliffe.

He said he considered the viewpoint of those supporting the rally "abhorrent," but also says it's their right to peacefully express it.

"It is also the right of every American to deny those ideas more attention than they deserve," said McAuliffe.

The rally is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be including "speakers and leaders of the alt-right movement."

The event was to be held at Emancipation Park, but the Charlottesville city manager told Jason Kessler, the rally organizer, that it must be held in McIntire Park for safety and logistical reasons. The ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville on Thursday on behalf of Kessler.

Response teams from Richmond will be in Charlottesville this weekend, and the Virginia National Guard is on standby.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12