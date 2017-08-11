Colonial Heights police search for man in connection with physical assault

Colonial Heights police are currently searching for a suspect they say physically assaulted a woman running along the Appomattox River Trail.

The assault happened at 10:58 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police say the victim was able to push the suspect away. He said, "I am sorry. I am sorry," and ran from the scene, heading westbound along the river trail, according to officers.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, and 150 to 180 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. He was also last seen wearing a gray long sleeved shirt or hoodie.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 (option #7), or the Chesterfield Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12