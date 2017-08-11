Woman arrested for Petersburg burglaries; second suspect still wanted

Petersburg Police say a viewer tip led to the arrest of a woman wanted for two burglaries. They are still looking for a man wanted in the case.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Sierra West on Friday. She is charged with attempted burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and two counts of conspiracy.

Police say she and another man - 53-year-old Benjamin Hall, who is still wanted - were involved in the attempted burglary of 54 S. Union Street and the burglary of 116 S. Adams Street. Hall faces similar charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the burglaries should call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

