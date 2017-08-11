Update: Missing Fredericksburg man found safe

Fredericksburg Police say a man who went missing Thursday, has been found safe.

Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.

Around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Fredericksburg Police said he was located, and is unharmed.

