Fredericksburg Police searching for missing man

Fredericksburg Police need your help to locate a man who went missing Thursday.

Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.

Fritter is 62 years old, bald and has a goatee in a braid. He was last seen wearing a black Redskins t-shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, a black Redskins hat, and white sneakers.

Call Fredericksburg Police at (540) 373-3122 if you know where Fritter is.

