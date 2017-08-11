Fredericksburg Police searching for missing man

Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which is part of Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), will be stationed in Charlottesville on Saturday, in anticipation of the Unite the Right rally.More >>
The organizer of a weekend rally that's expected to draw hundreds of "alt-right" activists and white nationalists is suing a Virginia city over its decision to relocate the event.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in King George on Thursday morning.More >>
One person drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Anna, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.More >>
