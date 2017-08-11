NBC12 VIEWPOINT: Richmond Loves Music!!!

By: Kym Grinnage email

Okay, I have a quiz for you: What does the Richmond Region have that rivals what most cities have on the east coast? If your answer is great music and festivals, your answer would be correct.

Now I might be a little biased, because this is my home, but the Richmond music scene has exploded over the last five years. One of the great examples of that explosion is the Richmond Jazz Festival at Maymont.

NBC12 has been the proud TV media sponsor from the beginning, and the event gets better and better. The festival has been going on all week at various locations around the city, but the crescendo is on Saturday and Sunday at Maymont.

This festival is the great equalizer that allows for fun, great conversations, great food, a perfect setting and, of course, world class music. Festivals like the Richmond Jazz festival are one of the reasons that Richmond is a top 10 destination in the country.

Since I am an expert, please trust me on this: it doesn’t matter if it is hot, cool, rainy or sunny - it’s always a great time!!!

Oh, and did I say that there are three stages and music all day?

Here are a couple of your friends that are stopping by: Pat Methany, Common with the Richmond Symphony, Erykah Badu, The Isley Brothers, Peabo Bryson, Dave Koz & Larry Graham, The Manhattan Transfer, Melanie Fiona, BJ The Chicago Kid, Bob James, Maysa, Secret Society, Legacy Unplugged, and child jazz prodigy Joey Alexander, and that is just to name a few.

For more information and tickets, go to nbc12.com/jazz, jazzatmaymont.com or download the 2017 Richmond Jazz Festival app.

When you see me, please tap me on the shoulder and say “Kym, I love the RVA and I love music!!!”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12