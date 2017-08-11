PHOTOS: Robber grabs electronics from seller in Henrico

Henrico Police have released photos of the suspect in a robbery that happened on Thursday.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Staples Mill Road around 8 p.m. The victim had met with the suspect to sell the electronic device, but the suspect grabbed it and tried to run. The two then struggled until the suspect threatened the victim.

The suspect then ran to a silver four-door car and got into the passenger's seat, and the car took off.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6’0” to 6’2” tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white shoes and socks.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12