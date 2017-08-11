All clear given after reports of suspicious package at Capitol S - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

All clear given after reports of suspicious package at Capitol Square

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A situation involving a suspicious package at Capitol Square has been resolved, Capitol Police said just before 11 a.m. Friday. 

Previously, police were urging people to avoid the area near the Bell Tower at 9th and Franklin streets due to a suspicious package.  

