Winning numbers for $393 million jackpot Mega Millions announced

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing continues to rise and is approaching $400 million.More >>
The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing continues to rise and is approaching $400 million.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Albemarle County police are looking into an incident involving alt-right members at a Walmart on Friday.More >>
Albemarle County police are looking into an incident involving alt-right members at a Walmart on Friday.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>