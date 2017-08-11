Mega Millions jackpot soars to $393 million

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing continues to rise and is approaching $400 million.

The $393 million jackpot is the fifth largest prize in the game's history.

The last time someone won the jackpot was April 28.

The odds of matching all the numbers are 1 in about 258.9 million. The drawing will be held at 11 p.m.

The Powerball jackpot is also nearing $400 million. The jackpot for that drawing, which will be held Saturday night, is at $356 million.

That jackpot, however, has not yet cracked the top 10 largest jackpots for that game.

