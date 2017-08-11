Mega Millions jackpot soars to $393 million

This year’s Richmond Jazz Festival features artists such as Pat Metheny, Bob James, Common and Erykah Badu, as well as Robert Cray, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan and The Manhattan Transfer.More >>
The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing continues to rise and is approaching $400 million.More >>
Foods like sushi and salad not being kept cold enough. Other foods like nacho cheese not kept hot enough. Food temperatures were a problem for a couple of restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report.More >>
A Chesterfield man was killed Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in the 17300 block of Branders Bridge Road.More >>
The Prince William Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter who haven't been seen since Aug. 3.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
