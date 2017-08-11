Missing mom, daughter in Northern VA may be endangered

The Prince William Police Department is searching for a 25-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter who haven't been seen since Aug. 3.

Police say Amira Angelica Jones left her home in the 3400 block of Beale Court in Woodbridge sometime that evening.

"A family member returned home from work the morning of August 4th to find Ms. Jones and her infant daughter, Aniyha, gone along with their belongings," police said in a Facebook post. "Due to Aniyha’s age and her mother’s possible need of assistance, police are concerned for the welfare of Aniyha which also qualifies her as being endangered."

Jones is black, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Her daughter is black and is about 20 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500.

