1 person dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

One person is dead, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.More >>
The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road, near Hull Street. Two vehicles are involved in the crash.More >>
A Bon Air homeowner took matters into his own hands late Wednesday and tackled a burglary suspect in his backyard.More >>
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they have found a missing 15-year-old from Chesterfield and arrested an 18-year-old man she was with.More >>
