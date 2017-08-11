1 person dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

One person is dead, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

Police received a call at 9 p.m. on Thursday for a crash in the 17300 block of Branders Bridge Road, which is at the Colonial Heights line. Officers are not saying it is a head-on collision, even though the fronts of both cars collided.

Chesterfield fire was on the scene helping some of the victims out of the vehicles. Four people were involved in the crash -- one victim was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, while three others were rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.

One of the victims, who was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance, died at VCU Medical Center. The survivors' injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to Chesterfield police.

A crash team is still investigating what led to the crash.

Police are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12