Candlelight vigil held for 18-year-old killed in Gilpin Court

Family and friends came together to honor an 18-year-old man killed in Gilpin Court on Aug. 5.

The family of Nyjai M. Johnson joined other community members to honor his memory at Ann Hardy Park, located at 3300 First Avenue.

Johnson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Saint Paul Street. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

The suspect, 24-year-old Garland Davis, was tracked down by U.S. Marshals early Sunday morning.

