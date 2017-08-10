Henrico school board member charged with DUI: 'I'm not convicted of anything'

Dr. Roscoe Cooper III, a Henrico County School Board Member and well-known pastor, spoke out after a school board meeting, for the first time since his DUI arrest over the weekend. Virginia State Police arrested Cooper Saturday morning on Interstate 64. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusing a breathalyzer test.

Cooper, the school board vice chair, and longtime pastor of Henrico's Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church, did address media questions over whether he'd resign.

"I'm not convicted of anything. What am I resigning for?" asked Cooper.

Cooper refused to discuss the details of his case.

"I am going through the legal process right now, due process. I really can't speak to it too specifically because I have to let the court process play out,” continued Cooper.

Sources close to the investigation say Virginia State Police pulled Cooper over for taking up two lanes. The arresting officer reported Cooper smelled of alcohol and that he admitted to having two drinks. Cooper blew just over the limit and was arrested. However, he refused to blow hard enough for a second breathalyzer test, according to sources. That got him another charge of refusing a breathalyzer, in addition to the DUI.

Cooper has been the pastor at the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church for 14 years. He says he plans to continue his work both at the church, as well as on the Henrico County School Board.

"I still have a job to do. I'm excited about this year... great possibilities and potentials,” continued Cooper.

The spokesperson for Henrico Public Schools says they are treating this as a "personal legal issue" while the case is ongoing. Cooper's next court date is in November.

