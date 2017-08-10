84-year-old man killed in Hanover crash

An elderly man was killed in a crash in Henrico's Northside on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chamberlayne Road. Police say a 1993 Dodge pickup was heading northbound on Chamberlayne Road when the driver ran off the road and hit an embankment. The truck flipped over as a result.

The driver, Ivan L. Habron, 84, of Mechanicsville, was pronounced dead. He was the only person inside the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators are still collecting information, and they are working with the Medical Examiner to determine what led to the incident.

