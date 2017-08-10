Henrico school board member back on the job after DUI arrest

Henrico School Board member Roscoe Cooper III was back on the job after a weekend arrest.

Cooper showed up for the school board's first meeting since his DUI arrest on Interstate 64 on Saturday morning. Cooper was charged with DUI and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

The school board went into closed session and then returned with no comment.

A Henrico Schools spokesperson says they are treating this as a "personal legal matter" while the case is pending.

While Cooper was seated on the school board during the meeting, he did not make any public comments about his legal situation.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12