Richmond police search for 2 suspects in connection with jewelry store robbery

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects who reportedly stole jewelry from Richmond Jeweler in Carytown.

Officers say around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a man and a woman entered the jewelry store at 3419 West Cary Street. The surveillance video shows the two suspects with an employee. The woman then turns to the side and allegedly takes the jewelry.

The first suspect is described as a white female with long brown hair and between 35 to 40 years old. She was seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, a long light-colored skirt, gold earrings, and her hair pulled back.

The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and a dark-colored beard. Police say he is between 35 to 40 years old. He was seen wearing glasses, a red t-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

