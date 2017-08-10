State police identify bicyclist killed in King George crash

Virginia State Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a crash in King George on Thursday morning.

Police say the bicyclist, identified as Edward W. Abendroth, 28, of King George, was heading westbound on Windsor Drive, near Route 301, when a van moved to pass the cyclist in a legal passing zone.

As the driver attempted to pass, police say the cyclist appeared to veer into the lane and was struck by the van. Abendroth was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. and is still under investigation.

No charges are expected at this time.

