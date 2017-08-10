Bicyclist killed in King George crash

A bicyclist has died in a crash in King George on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the bicyclist was heading westbound on Windsor Drive, near Route 301, when a van moved to pass the cyclist in a legal passing zone.

As the driver attempted to pass, police say the cyclist appeared to veer into the lane and was struck by the van.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. and is still under investigation.

