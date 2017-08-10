Teen in deadly 2016 Hanover crash will spend 6 years in prison

A teen who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a deadly crash in Hanover County was sentenced on Thursday.

Seth Fleming was behind the wheel when his car crashed on Cold Harbor Road on April 23, 2016. The crash killed two of his friends: 17-year-old Dylan Ballard and 22-year-old Elliot Hinton. Fleming pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Fleming was sentenced to 20 years with 14 suspended.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Royalty, on the night of the fatal crash, Fleming raced down Cold Harbor Road, with two witnesses saying his truck reached upwards of 70 mph. Fleming's truck then slammed into a tree.

Fleming and three other passengers were seriously injured and taken to VCU. Royalty said Hinton and Ballard died "within seconds" of the crash, and both young men had blunt force head injuries, as well as compound fractures to their legs, arms and hip.

Blood drawn from Fleming an hour after the wreck showed his BAC to be between a .069 and .072 percent.

