Amnesty period to be offered to Richmond taxpayers who owe certain back taxes

Richmond will be offering tax amnesty benefits to those who owe certain back taxes. The program will start on Monday, Aug. 15 and run through Oct. 16, 2017.

“This is the chance for citizens who owe to get right with the city,” said Mayor Stoney in a press release. “Our schools, police and other vital city services are paid for with tax revenues, and they’ve been shortchanged by millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.”

This program allows taxpayers to pay taxes without incurring or paying penalties and interest. Those who are eligible for the program include "individuals and businesses owing real estate taxes, business personal property taxes (excluding vehicles, business license taxes, admissions taxes, lodging taxes, and meals taxes as of Feb. 1, 2017. Vehicle personal property taxes and vehicle license taxes and fees are not eligible for this amnesty program."

The full balance, excluding penalties and interest, must be either paid in full on Oct. 16 or a six-month payment plan must be arranged for "those deemed eligible," according to the press release.

Taxpayers must sign up at City Hall, located at 900 East Broad Street, or at Southside Plaza, located at 4100 Hull Street Road.

Hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and they will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12