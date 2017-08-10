Man shot multiple times in Henrico

The Henrico Police Department says a man was shot multiple times in the 3400 block of Howard Road on Thursday afternoon.

Police have not yet released the victim's condition and have not yet named any suspects.

This area is near Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary School.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

