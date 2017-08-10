Officer on motorcycle involved in crash in Henrico

A police officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near Dumbarton and Hermitage roads.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dumbarton attempted to turn left on Wilson Avenue. When the vehicle tried to turn, it was struck by the motorcycle, also traveling eastbound on Dumbarton.

Both the driver and the officer were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and there are no charges at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12