Police ID person killed in crash on Courthouse Road

Chesterfield police have identified the driver killed in a crash on Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road, near Hull Street.

According to police, a 2006 Toyota Highlander was heading north on Courthouse Road when the driver ran off the road and into the median. The driver hit a tree. Afterward, the driver of the Highlander entered the southbound lanes of Courthouse Road and hit a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner.

The driver of the Toyota 4-Runner, Robin Carlson, 55, of Boston, VA, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Highlander and the passenger in the 4-Runner were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

