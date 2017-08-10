1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Courthouse Rd. near Hull St.

Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash in Chesterfield on Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road, near Hull Street.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash. One person died at the scene and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lanes, striking another vehicle.

All southbound lanes are closed and only one northbound lane is open while police investigate. Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash at this time.

