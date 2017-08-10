Richmond PET milk processing plant closing; 75 positions eliminated

Dean Foods has announced that it is closing its PET Dairy fluid milk processing plant in Richmond.

The company says the move is being done to "remove redundancy" in their operations.

"Production will be phased out over the next few months, and approximately 75 positions will be eliminated," the company released in a statement. "We regret the impact that this result will have on our employees and our community."

The company will continue to operate in High Point, North Carolina and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Dean Foods says their products will continue to be available in the region.

