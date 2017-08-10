NBC12 Talent Request Form - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
HOME
School Supplies for a Clean Ride from Car Pool
RVA Today
Focus on Faith
Neighborhood Health Watch
Pet Project
Win & Save
Careers
LIFESTYLE
Obits
NEWS
Richmond News
Henrico News
Chesterfield County News
Tri-Cities News
Hanover News
Central VA News
What's Trending
Richmond Business News
Editorials
Decision Virginia
Careers
Strange
International
WEATHER
Book Club
Allergy Report
Closings & Delays
Dress for the Weather
Elephant Insurance WeatherNet
Kids Weather Pics
Picture Your Pet
Weather Insider
Zip code weather
Sports
Virginia Sports Headlines
Marc Madness
Hockey
Soccer
High School Sports
Golf
National Sports
VIDEO
LIVE Video
Photo Gallery
Book Club
Kids Weather Pics
Dress for the Weather
NBC Video Library
Picture Your Pet
Send It to 12
Right This Minute Video Coverage
TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
Traffic Cameras
Real Time Traffic
Drive Time Forecasts
Pump Patrol
On Your Side
12 On Your Side Alert
NBC12 Investigates
Acts of Kindness
More Bang for Your Buck
Restaurant Report
RVA Parenting
NBC12 Pet Cam – Sponsored by Village Bank
Special Reports
Savings Guide
12 On Your Side
12 About Town Now
About Us
NBC12 staff bios
Contact Us
What's on NBC12
Advertising
Digital Sales
Jobs at NBC12
History of NBC12
Me-TV
NBC12 EEO Information
FCC Filings
Closed Captioning
DTV
RVA Today
NBC12 Talent Request Form
2017-08-10T14:31:22Z
2017-08-10T14:36:00Z
Click here
or fill out the form below to request an NBC12 talent for an event.
Loading...
Can't Find Something?
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
FCC Public File
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212
EEO Report
Closed Captioning
Texas News Now
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.