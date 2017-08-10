Missing Chesterfield teen found, suspect arrested in Caroline Co.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says they have found a missing 15-year-old from Chesterfield and arrested an 18-year-old man she was with.

Deputies responded to an abandoned home on Monday for a report of suspicious activity. They searched the home and found evidence of people staying there, but no one was home at the time. They then waited for someone to return.

Eventually, they found 18-year-old Alfago Tillman and the 15-year-old girl. The sheriff's office says the two refused to provide identification, then later gave false IDs.

Investigators determined the 15-year-old was reported missing and endangered. They searched Tillman and his vehicle and found a loaded .25 caliber handgun and a plastic bag containing what appeared to be marijuana.

Tillman has been charged with five misdemeanor violations of trespassing, possessing a concealed weapon, providing false identity to a law enforcement

officer, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one felony count of distributing marijuana to a juvenile.

