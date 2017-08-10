Drowning reported at Lake Anna

One person drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Anna, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Officials say an unresponsive male was pulled from the swimming area at 2:30 p.m.

Within minutes, a park ranger was on the scene along with Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office boat patrol, Louisa Sheriff’s Office boat patrol, and two boat patrols from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

A doctor, park staff and Spotsylvania County paramedics performed CPR on the male for nearly an hour, but he did not survive.

He was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.

