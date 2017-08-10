Massive fight breaks out at Chesterfield bar

A massive fight broke out at a popular Chesterfield bar early Thursday morning, which led to a large police presence.

The initial call around 1 a.m. for the incident at the Daisy Dukes and Boots Saloon was for 30 people fighting in the parking lot.

By the time police arrived, many of the brawlers had already left.

One woman was sent to the hospital with a cut on her head. She's expected to be OK.

At least two people were arrested, but police say they were being belligerent when being questioned by officers.

