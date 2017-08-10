Bon Air man tackles burglary suspect; shots fired after police arrive

A Bon Air homeowner took matters into his own hands late Wednesday and tackled a burglary suspect in his backyard.

When police arrived to the scene on Bon View Drive, they heard gunshots coming from the front of the home.

Police believe those gun shots were from the burglary suspect's partner who was trying to distract police.

On 12News Today, Allison Norlian is live from the scene uncovering more details about this bizarre incident. Click here to stream online.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12