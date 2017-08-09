Police: Person breaks into VA apartment and cleans it

A spokesman for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, says that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of his homes.More >>
The driver's motive is unclear, but officials said he deliberately aimed at the soldiers. It is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces guarding France over the past year.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
