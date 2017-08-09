Police: Person breaks into VA apartment and cleans it

Someone in Northern Virginia had their apartment broken into, but instead, the perpetrator cleaned it.

Police received a call around 12:03 a.m. on Aug. 7 for "suspicious circumstances" in the 1500 block of Clarendon Boulevard.

A resident returning home from a trip discovered their apartment had been cleaned and items moved, but nothing appeared to be missing, according to Arlington police.

Officers do not have a suspect description.

