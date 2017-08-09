Neighbors on edge after homes are broken into; car stolen

Early Tuesday morning, some neighbors were woken up by police in their Crestwood Farms neighborhood.

"I couldn't believe it. This doesn't happen here," said one neighbor.

The man, who did not want to give his name, says his family was woken up by Chesterfield police inside of their home, finding out someone had broken in.

"We were violated with five home invasions on the same street," the man explained.

Chesterfield police say around 3 a.m., someone rummaged through several cars and went into homes in the 7500 and 7600 blocks of Yarmouth Drive, stealing a television and other items.

"They went into her house, took her keys to her car took her car, and it was later totaled out," the neighbor said.

The thieves also seemed to just d rop the things they didn't want in the street, like a tool box and a backpack, leaving them scattered in the street.

Neighbors are now on edge, looking out now, more than ever, for things that don't seem right.

"Just would suggest everybody lock their doors lock their cars and as we've always been. Be aware of the people that come into our neighborhood here," he said.

After the break-in, some neighbors are making changes, installing security systems and other devices to keep their families safe, hoping thieves will be warned if they plan to come back.

"From now on, I think everybody better think twice before coming into Crestwood Farms and think of entering anyone's home or stealing anything," he said.

