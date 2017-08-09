Chipotle to hold fundraiser to support Richmond SPCA

The Monument Avenue Commission heard from residents on Wednesday on what should be done with the city's Confederate monuments.More >>
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Richmond fire officials are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a playground fire that happened at an elementary school.
An effort is in full swing to crack down on crime. The program is connecting former inmates with youth and young adults to steer them away from violence.
The U.S. Marshals are searching for a dangerous criminal, who was accidentally released by Chesterfield authorities last month.
