Chipotle to hold fundraiser to support Richmond SPCA

Chipotle Mexican Grill will hold a fundraiser at all of its Richmond and Southwest Virginia restaurants to support the Richmond SPCA.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you dine at any of these locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the sales to the Richmond SPCA.

Click here to see a list of Chipotle restaurants.

Bark for burritos and make your Chipotle count! Tomorrow, Richmond Chipotle restaurants will donate 50% of the day's proceeds to our pets! pic.twitter.com/W4pOV1rq9A — Richmond SPCA (@RichmondSPCA) August 9, 2017

