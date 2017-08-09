Chipotle to hold fundraiser to support Richmond SPCA - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chipotle to hold fundraiser to support Richmond SPCA

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Chipotle Mexican Grill will hold a fundraiser at all of its Richmond and Southwest Virginia restaurants to support the Richmond SPCA.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you dine at any of these locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the sales to the Richmond SPCA.

