Lanes on I-64 W in Goochland back open after crash

The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which is part of Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), will be stationed in Charlottesville on Saturday, in anticipation of the Unite the Right rally.More >>
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.More >>
All lanes on Interstate 64 West in Goochland are back open after a four-vehicle crash.More >>
TSA says a North Carolina woman was cited for bringing a loaded gun to the airport on Wednesday. The woman who brought the gun told officers that she forgot she had it.More >>
The Mega Million's jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $346 million, making it the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.More >>