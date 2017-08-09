Lanes on I-64 W in Goochland back open after crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes on I-64 W in Goochland back open after crash

By Megan Woo, Digital
GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes on Interstate 64 West in Goochland are back open after a four-vehicle crash.

The crash happened near mile marker 170, three miles east of Oilville.

No one was injured.

