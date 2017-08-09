Most Wanted Wednesday: 'Dangerous' criminal accidentally set free

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a dangerous criminal, who was accidentally released by Chesterfield authorities last month.

Matthew Chambliss Coleman, 35, is now facing a felony escape warrant out of Chesterfield. He is also facing outstanding warrants in Petersburg.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was already hunting for Coleman back in July for numerous charges out of Petersburg.

He was found in Richmond by Richmond police and was arrested on a domestic incident.

Coleman was given bond in Richmond and turned over to Chesterfield police, who then accidentally released him.

"They just happen to overlook the Petersburg offenses, so he hit the street," said Connolly.

Now Coleman is facing a felony escape charge as well.

"Even though it was an error, he's very much aware of the Petersburg charges. He ran from us before, he's going to continue running until we catch him," said Connolly.

Coleman is no stranger to the Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

"This is the third time the Marshals task force has looked for him. [He's] been arrested numerous times for drug dealing, firearms possession, malicious wounding," said Connolly.

Back in 2015, U.S. Marshals say Coleman led them on a foot chase.

"He threw a pistol that we recovered," said Connolly.

Investigators warn he's likely armed and dangerous.

"This guy's always in possession of a firearm, drug distribution after drug distribution, he's eluding, he's hitting and running, he's definitely a menace to society," said Connolly.

Coleman's last-known addresses were along Mars Street and on Bristol Court, both in Petersburg. Authorities believe he's still in the area.

"More than likely in the Tri-cities area, he was born and raised in Petersburg," said Connolly.

Investigators need your help to get Matthew Coleman off the streets.

"Who he's with right now, where he's laying his head, what girls is he hanging with. He's a gang member, is he hanging with any of his boys," said Connolly.

If you have any information that will help get him off the streets, the U.S. Marshals want to hear from you right now. You can call their 24-hour, anonymous tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2.

