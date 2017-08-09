Playground at Richmond elementary school catches on fire

Richmond fire officials are looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a playground fire that happened at an elementary school.

The fire broke out at Woodville Elementary School, located at 2000 North 28th Street, around 2:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire was marked under control in 10 minutes. Fire officials say the playground was not fully engulfed. Only a part of the playground and the matting material were on fire.

The facilities team is roping off the area until they can get the playground cleaned up.

We are working to find out more information from Richmond Public Schools.

Anyone with any information regarding this fire should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

