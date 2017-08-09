Response teams from Richmond to be stationed in Charlottesville for weekend rally

The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which is part of Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), will be stationed in Charlottesville on Saturday, in anticipation of the Unite the Right rally.

White activist Jason Kessler put in a request to hold his "Unite the Right" rally at Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park, on Saturday.

Charlottesville City Council said he can have his rally, but it has to be at McIntire Park. WVIR reports city officials want to move it there due to "safety and logistical reasons." However, Kessler is not backing down.

The ACLU and Rutherford Institute sent a joint letter in support of Kessler, saying the city was violating his First Amendment rights.

The Charlottesville City Attorney released a follow-up letter asking if the ACLU was representing Kessler.

The ACLU admitted they were and plan to file a lawsuit this week.

The rally is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be including "speakers and leaders of the alt right movement," according to WVIR.

