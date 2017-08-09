Colonial Heights police search for Exxon robbery suspect

Colonial Heights police are searching for a man in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Officers say the suspect entered the Exxon, located in the 800 block of Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to police. The suspect then left the store when he received the money. Officers say he ran eastbound, behind the store.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s and is 5-feet-11-inches tall. Officers say he was wearing black pants, a dark shirt, a black baseball cap, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)520-9300 (option #7) or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

