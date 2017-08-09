Colonial Heights police arrest Exxon robbery suspect

Colonial Heights police have arrested a man in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Terrell Price, 26, of Washington, D.C. was arrested on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Flagship Inn, located in the 800 block of South Crater Road in Petersburg. He was charged with robbery, grand larceny, brandishing of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers say Price entered the Exxon, located in the 800 block of Boulevard, around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Price pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to police. The suspect then left the store when he received the money. Officers say he ran eastbound, behind the store.

He was taken into custody without incident.

